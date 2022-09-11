INDIA

PM Modi recalls Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled Swami Vivekananda’s iconic speech at World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, which he had delivered on September 11, 1893.

In a tweet, Modi said that Swami Vivekananda’s address, one of his most outstanding speeches, gave the world a glimpse of India’s culture and ethos.

“11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India’s culture and ethos,” he tweeted.

20220911-122202

