Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the political parties to participate in India’s G20 Presidency and make it successful.

Addressing heads of political parties and Chief Ministers at an all-party meeting convened by him, the Prime Minister said that it is an honour that has come to India, not any party or a person, as he sought cooperation from all the parties to make it a success, sources said.

India took over the Presidency of G20 from Indonesia on December 1 and its tenure will continue till November 20, 2023.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, among others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin were among those who were present at the meeting.

Among the chiefs of political parties, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Telugu Desam Party President Chandrababu Naidu also attended the meeting.

Sources privy to the developments said that Yechury and CPI leader D. Raja are learnt to have said in the meeting that India has got the Presidency of the grouping through rotation and it shouldn’t be perceived as the government’s achievement.

Stalin expressed confidence that Modi will use the G20 Presidency to promote values of peace, non-violence, harmony, and equal justice all over world.

He assured Tamil Nadu’s support and cooperation in conducting G20 conferences.

20221205-230802