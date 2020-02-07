PM Modi, Shah condole death of RSS ideologue Parameswaran

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders on Sunday expressed grief over the the death of RSS ideologue P. Parameswaran, who breathed his last at his friend’s residence in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Saturday midnight.

He was one of the country’s tallest Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, ideologue, author and founder of Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK). He was 93.

Taking to the Twitter PM Modi, wrote “Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to India’s cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji’s thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding. He was indomitable!”

Further sharing a picture he stated “An institution builder, Parameswaran Ji nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others. I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti.”

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted “Saddened to learn about the demise of senior Pracharak and Padma Vibhushan P. Parameswaran ji. He was a great social reformer and a true nationalist who devoted his entire life in the service of nation & humanity. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the society.”

Om Shanti.”Minister of Tourism of Karnataka, C T Ravi, said “Deeply pained with the demise of Veteran @RSSorg Pracharak, Padma Vibhushan Sri P Parameswaran.

An eminent Thinker, Sri Parameswaran was the founder of Bharatiya Vichara Kendram. My prayers for His Sadgati. I’m Shanti.”

“Sad demise of @RSSorg senior functionary P Parameswaran ji today. His deep commitment to society, scholarly contribution to explore our rich history,to motivate many through institutions he built, all with one overarching mission to make our country great. Condolences #OmShanti” tweeted Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu.

–IANS

rsu/sdr/