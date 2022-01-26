INDIA

PM Modi, Shah extend wishes on Republic Day

By NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended their wishes to the people on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his greetings paid tributes to the soldiers who have kept the country’s integrity intact.

“I bow to all the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of Indian Republic intact,” the Minister said.

He further asked all the countrymen to take a pledge on the day to ensure India’s commitment to the democratic values of freedom.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution.

“Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country,” he said.

Earlier on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and called it “an occasion to celebrate what is common to us all, our Indianness”.

