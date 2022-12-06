INDIA

PM Modi, Shah remember Baba Saheb on his death anniversary (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

“On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister posted in Hindi: “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the country a justice-oriented, progressive and all-inclusive Constitution, which ensured protection of the rights of every class. Babasaheb’s life struggles, thoughts and achievements are a source of inspiration for all. Today, on his Mahaparinirvan day, I remember him and bow down to him.”

Railways and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi: “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s all-inclusive constitution, who devoted his life for the uplift of the deprived, exploited and women, was ‘Bharat Ratna’ in true sense. His life dedicated to ‘Antodaya’ is a school of democracy. Humble tribute to him on his Mahaparinirvan day today!”.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda paid floral tributes to Baba Saheb at BJP headquarters in the national capital.

Nadda tweeted in Hindi: “Paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Your works as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, great social reformer, economist, thinker and writer will always inspire us.”

BJP office bearers also paid tributes to Baba Saheb.

December 6 is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas or the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

‘Parinirvan’ can be translated as ‘nirvan’ after death, or freedom from the cycles of life and death.

He breathed his last on December 6, 1956, less than two months after he converted to Buddhism, fulfilling his declaration of “I will not die a Hindu”.

20221206-124401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now, no NOC needed from housing society to sell/rents flats in...

    Faf du Plessis, DK, Harshal walk the ramp at jersey launch...

    Undisclosed credits worth Rs 20,353 cr detected via Panama, Paradise paper...

    Interest coverage ratio in FY23 is likely to deteriorate: Bank of...