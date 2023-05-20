INDIA

PM Modi shares hugs with Biden, Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared hugs with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima city.

The BJP from its official Twitter handle shared the video of Modi and Biden sharing the warm gesture with each other.

In a tweet, the BJP said: “Visuals of PM Narendra Modi and the US President Joe Biden meeting and greeting each other as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan.”

Modi will visit the US on President Biden’s invitation next month for a state visit.

Even Sunak took to Twitter to share a picture of his meeting with Modi.

“Meetings with allies and friends on Day 2 G7,” he said.

Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and discussed strengthening cooperation in futuristic sectors such as IT, innovation, technology, semiconductors, and more.

The talks also highlighted the importance of enhancing commercial linkages and defence ties between South Korea and India.

Modi also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed measures to strengthen the partnership between Berlin and New Delhi.

“Glad to have met my friend, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima,” Modi said in a tweet.

20230520-150603

