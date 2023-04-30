Criticising the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) over “family politics”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed JD-S a “private limited party” and a “B-team” of the Congress.

PM Modi addressed two massive rallies at Channapatna in Ramnagar district and Belur in Hassan district — both considered strongholds of the JD-S.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda hails from Hassan district. His son and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting the May 10 Assembly elections from Channapatna.

Addressing the people, PM Modi dubbed the JD-S a “private limited party”. “The JD-S of Karnataka exists only for a family. It is a party of family politics,” he said.

Also slamming the Congress, PM Modi said “one family based in Delhi decides on the allotment of tickets, and everything else”.

“One who is loyal to the family will be made the CM. Congress party leaders are indulged in worshipping one family. But the BJP considers each party worker as its family. During Covid, it has given free vaccination for everyone. It is giving free rice for the poor. The party has built crores of houses for the people,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that in the Congress-ruled states, “the bitter war for power is on”.

“In 2018, both Congress and JD-S were up against each other. But after the results, they joined hands. Every vote cast for the JD-S will go to Congress. The development is never possible through the JD-S and Congress

“This time, the voters of Karnataka have taken a decision. The Congress and JD-S would be taught a lesson. JD-S is Congress’ B-team,” he said, adding: “JD-S agrees with everything that Congress says. Hence, the double-engine government should come to power in Karnataka.”

PM Modi also said that the Congress has ruined the traditional puppet industry.

“I spoke about the famous Channapatna puppets and gave a call to purchase them in Mann Ki Baat. Today, they are exported and there is a huge revenue,” he said.

