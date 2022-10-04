INDIA

PM Modi speaks to Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Modi reiterated his call for an early end to hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace effort.

He also underlined the importance of respecting the UN Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

PM Modi emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.

The two leaders touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021.

