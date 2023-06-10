INDIA

PM Modi speaks with S.African President, discusses bilateral relations

NewsWire
0
0

Prime minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which both the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations.

According to official sources, the two leaders on Saturday reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation, which is anchored in historic and strong people-to-people ties.

Modi thanked the South African President for the relocation of 12 cheetahs to India earlier this year.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS, in the context of South Africa’s chairmanship this year.

BRICS is an international grouping comprising China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

President Ramaphosa briefed India’s Prime Minister on the African leaders’ peace initiative.

Noting that India was supportive of all initiatives aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in Ukraine, Modi reiterated India’s consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

The South African President conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 presidency and that he looked forward to his visit to India.

20230611-015003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 10L ex-gratia for families of train accident victims from Andhra

    Restart public transport system fully, urge B’luru unions

    Gujarat Assembly elections in two phases, counting on Dec 8 (Ld)

    UP teacher sent to jail for forcibly smearing cake on girl