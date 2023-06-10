Prime minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which both the leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations.

According to official sources, the two leaders on Saturday reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation, which is anchored in historic and strong people-to-people ties.

Modi thanked the South African President for the relocation of 12 cheetahs to India earlier this year.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS, in the context of South Africa’s chairmanship this year.

BRICS is an international grouping comprising China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

President Ramaphosa briefed India’s Prime Minister on the African leaders’ peace initiative.

Noting that India was supportive of all initiatives aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in Ukraine, Modi reiterated India’s consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

The South African President conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 presidency and that he looked forward to his visit to India.

