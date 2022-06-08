Avani Lekhara’s extraordinary show in France earned accolades from all corners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lekhara has secured a Paris 2024 Paralympics quota for the country in her very first international event since the Tokyo 2020 Games. She broke her own world record with an impressive 250.6 score for the R2- Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Gold.

“Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling new heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes,” Narendra Modi tweeted.

20220608-172202