With several parts of the country reeling under the impact of excessive rainfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the situation.

“PM @narendramodi spoke to senior Ministers and officials, and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India,” the prime minister’s office said in a tweet.

“Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected,” his office tweeted further.

Owing to continuous rain in various parts of the country since July 7, flood-like situations have emerged in various states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and even Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah had also taken stock of the flood situation on Sunday and spoken to chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Red alert has been issued by the meteorological department for Himachal Pradesh, while rain is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for the day.

