PM Modi terms Yediyurappa’s farewell speech ‘inspirational’

NewsWire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the spirit and farewell speech of former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S Yediyurappa in the Karnataka Assembly.

“Being a karyakarta (active member) of BJP, I felt that this speech (by Yediyurappa) is inspirational. The speech imbibes the ethics of the party. This will definitely give inspiration to other party workers,” Narendra Modi stated in his social media handle.

He also shared the post by BJP Karnataka social media handle containing Yediyurappa’s speech.

On February 22, the former CM declared on the floor of the House that he will never contest elections in future and that this would be his last session. “This is my last speech. You can also consider this as my farewell speech. I have already declared that I won’t contest elections. I will not come back to this session,” an emotional Yediyurappa reiterated.

He was participating in the discussion on the budget and stated that in political circles, opposition parties are claiming that Yediyurappa is sidelined and neglected. “I have not been neglected either by the BJP or by the Prime Minister,” he maintained.

The party has given him good opportunities, he asserted, adding that he will work for the party until his last breath. “BJP has also given me an opportunity to become Chief Minister four times. It is not possible to silence Yediyurappa. We will come back to power,” he stated.

BJP is coming to power in the state for sure, he said. “I will take up a state-wide tour. After this session, I will go across Karnataka. I will have to convey to the people the schemes of the BJP. The ruling BJP government has given more programmes than any other government,” Yediyurappa stated.

