INDIA

PM Modi thanks US for return of trafficked antiquities

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the US government for returning 105 trafficked antiquities.

Responding to the tweet by the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C., Modi said: “This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history.”

The antiquities were handed over by US authorities to the Embassy officials at a ceremony held at the Consulate in New York on Monday.

The process was undertaken as a follow-up to Modi’s state visit to the US in June.

“105 trafficked antiquities, representing diverse regions and traditions of India, returning home! The antiquities, handed over by the US side as a follow-up to the historic State Visit of Prime Minister @narendramodi, date as far back as the 2nd century AD, and include notable cultural and religious heritage,” the Embassy had said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Some of these antiquities include a 12-13th century marble arch from Rajasthan, a 14-15th century Apsara from Central India, a 14-15th century Sambandar from South India and a 17-18th century bronze Nataraja, also from South India.

2023071941681

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trinamool comes a cropper in Tripura, consolation prize in Meghalaya

    SGPGIMS gets Australian patent for study on steroid toxicity

    Two held for using plastic chips to block ATMs in UP

    Health dept on alert as Dengue cases rise in Coimbatore