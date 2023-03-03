BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi to address a post-Budget webinar on Saturday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-Budget webinar on ‘Infrastructure and Investment – Improving Logistics Efficiency with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’ on March 4 (Saturday), an official said on Friday.

It is a part of 12 post-Budget webinars being organised by the Central government to seek ideas for implementation of the budgetary announcements.

The Union Budget adopts seven priorities which complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding us through the “Amrit Kaal”.

The webinar is being organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) as the ‘lead ministry’, in association with DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry as the co-lead ministry.

The webinar will be structured in the format of plenary inaugural and concluding sessions and split into three parallel breakout sessions.

The breakout sessions will cover suggestions on Budget announcements related to infrastructure and investment, their implementation and the way forward.

The three parallel breakout sessions will be – “Improving Logistics Efficiency via Multi-Modality & Filling Critical Infrastructure Gaps”, anchored by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; “Planning on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan”, anchored by the DPIIT and “Infrastructure Development & Investment Opportunities”, which will be anchored by MoRTH.

Some of the industry leaders and experts who are likely to address during the event include Dhruv Kotak (MD, JM Baxi Group), R. Dinesh (MD, TVS Logistics & CII President Designate), Ashok Sethi (Chairman, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd) among others.

20230303-164802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equities slump tracking weak US markets, rupee closes at new low

    TV18 Broadcast logs 13% growth in revenue

    Nasdaq posts worst month since October 2008 amid recession fears

    Goyal invites industry to set up base in Aurangabad smart city