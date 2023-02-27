BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on ease of living using tech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address a post-budget webinar on the theme ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living Using Technology’ via video conferencing.

The webinar will be led by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) and co-led by the department of promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

It will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to the theme and the specifics catering to MeitY, DPIIT, department of justice, department of telecommunications, department of expenditure and department of commerce.

Several eminent personalities, namely Debjani Ghosh of Nasscom, Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, Pawan Goenka of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Akash Ambani of Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd will attend the webinar and share their insights in the plenary opening session after the context setting by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary MeitY.

The stakeholders and experts from state governments, industry, start-ups, academia and civil societies will deliberate and carve out milestones and implementation plans pertaining to budget announcements, namely DigiLocker entity, national data governance, address update facility, fintech services, Mission Karmayogi, e-courts, 5G, ease of doing business, simplification of KYC, and Vivad se Vishwas I and II among others.

