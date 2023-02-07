INDIA

PM Modi to address rallies in Tripura on Feb 11, 13

Ahead of the February 16 Assembly elections in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state and address rallies on February 11 and 13.

According to a source in Tripura BJP, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on February 11 and 13. The Prime Minister will address two election meetings at Gomti and Dhalai.”

“Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP’s state in-charge Mahesh Sharma and other leaders will welcome the Prime Minister,” the source added.

The BJP has declared candidates for 55 seats for the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly, leaving the remaining five seats for its alliance partner, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The Left-Congress alliance has also declared their candidates for all the 60 seats.

While Tripura will go to the polls on February 16, Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on 27 February. The counting of votes for all the three states will take place on March 2.

