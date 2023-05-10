INDIA

PM Modi to attend 29th All India Primary Teachers’ Federation Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the 29th biennial educational conference of the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gandhinagar, an official said on Wednesday.

The conference is scheduled to be held at Nijanand Farm near GIFT City from May 11-13.

An official said that on the second day of the conference — May 12, PM Modi would be present.

The event is expecting participation from more than 91,000 teachers from Gujarat and across the country.

The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Teachers at the Heart of Transforming Education’, aptly underscores the pivotal role of educators in shaping the future of education, an official said.

The conference will also be attended by a host of dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Central Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, and others.

Adding a dash of nostalgia and retrospective, an educational exhibition will be held during the program.

The exhibition will feature a series of pictures highlighting the transformative work done in the field of education during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

It will include glimpses of significant initiatives like the School Admission Festival, Quality Festival, and Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra, thus showcasing the strides made in education during those years.

