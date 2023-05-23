INDIA

PM Modi to be in Ajmer on May 31

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ajmer in Rajasthan on May 31, said party leaders on Tuesday.

He will address a public meeting on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government. BJP has started preparations to accord a grand welcome to the PM, said party workers.

Party leaders furnished this information saying that earlier it was BJP national president J.P. Nadda who was scheduled to visit. However, now, preparations are being made for PM Modi’s scheduled visit. BJP workers said that a place has been proposed for the programme where he will address the public meeting. A decision in this regard will be taken in the BJP meeting to be held on Tuesday.

Modi can also announce ‘gifts’ on completion of nine years of the government. There is a possibility of scheduling a few inaugurations and foundation laying programmes on this occasion. Earlier, it was expected that Modi will be visiting Sikar, however now party leaders said that he will be coming to Ajmer on May 31.

20230523-103801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab cancels exam of Teachers Eligibility Test

    ‘Liger’ money laundering probe: Vijay Devarakonda appears before ED

    TN govt to form elite force to combat marine crimes

    We trust our government, no protest on Sunday; will wait for...