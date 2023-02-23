INDIA

PM Modi to campaign in Meghalaya, Nagaland on Friday

A day before the end of campaigning for the February 27 Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in the two northeastern states on Friday.

Meghalaya BJP President Ernest Mawrie said that Modi will participate in a road show and address an election rally in Shillong.

“PM’s itinerary has not yet been finalised,” Mawrie told IANS.

Another BJP leader said that they are trying to hold another election rally in Tura which the Prime Minister is likely to address.

Nagaland BJP spokesman Sapralu Nyekha said that the Prime Minister will address an election rally in Nagaland’s commercial town Dimapur.

Friday’s campaign will be Modi’s first and last ahead of the February 27 Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland, where poll campaign will end at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed three election rallies in Tripura, where Assembly polls were held on February 16.

The NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and the BJP had contested the 2018 elections in Nagaland with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula, and the alliance partners in July last year decided to continue with the same understanding.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya. The party had contested 55 seats in Tripura while allotting five seats to its ally, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Counting of votes for all the three northeastern states will be taken up on March 2.

