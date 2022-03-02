PM Modi to chair high-level meet on bringing back stranded Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine later on Wednesday.

However, the Prime Minister has not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin yet on the safe passage of Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zones, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

If the Prime Minister talks to the Russian President, it will be informed, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to a question.

Modi has spoken to his Romanian and Slovak counterparts and thanked them for their country’s assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine over the past few days.

He particularly appreciated Romania’s gesture to allow Indian citizens from Ukraine into the country without visas, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

“The Prime Minister has been speaking to the leaders of many countries. We will share with you whenever such talks take place,” Bagchi said.

