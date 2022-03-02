INDIA

PM Modi to chair high-level meet on bringing back stranded Indians

By NewsWire
0
20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine later on Wednesday.

However, the Prime Minister has not spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin yet on the safe passage of Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zones, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

If the Prime Minister talks to the Russian President, it will be informed, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to a question.

Modi has spoken to his Romanian and Slovak counterparts and thanked them for their country’s assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine over the past few days.

He particularly appreciated Romania’s gesture to allow Indian citizens from Ukraine into the country without visas, and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

“The Prime Minister has been speaking to the leaders of many countries. We will share with you whenever such talks take place,” Bagchi said.

20220302-203804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.