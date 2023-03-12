INDIA

PM Modi to dedicate longest railway platform, B’luru-Mysuru expressway & IIT in K’taka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Karnataka on Sunday. He will also dedicate India’s longest railway platform in Hubballi.

Ruling BJP government in the state has made elaborate arrangements for PM Modi’s visit. The 10 lane expressway has been projected as one of the biggest contributions of the double engine government. All major political parties in the state are engaged in a war of words for claiming the credit.

PM Modi will reach Mandya at 11.20 a.m. and participate in the roadshow. He will inaugurate the expressway built at a cost of Rs 8,479. Later, he will address a public rally.

PM Modi will dedicate a 1.5 km long railway platform at the Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station to the nation. According to South Western Railways, it is also the world’s longest platform.

Gorakhpur platform in Uttar Pradesh is the second longest with 1,366.33 meters and Kollam Junction in Kerala has the third longest platform with 1,180.5 meters.

He will also participate in ‘bhumi puja’ ceremony of the 92.33 kilometres stretch of road between Mysuru-Kushalanagar.

PM Modi will reach Dharwad and dedicate the IIT at 3.45 p.m. He will later address a public rally. Hubballi junction platform is 1,507 meters long.

20230312-095205

