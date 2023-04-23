INDIA

PM Modi to embark on 2-day tour of MP, Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh as well as Kerala and the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from April 24 to 25, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he gave a glimpse of programmes in which he will participate during the next two days.

PM Modi will first participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on April 24.

Incidentally, Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls later this year in December, and in this context, the Prime Minister’s repeated tours to the state since the past few weeks hold a lot of political significance.

Also, during the event, PM Modi will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level.

He will lay the foundation and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore.

On April 25, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram central railway station.

After this, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later during the day, Modi will visit NAMO medical education and research institute and then will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, various development projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crore at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Devka seafront at Daman.

