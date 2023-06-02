INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express train from the Madgaon railway station on Saturday via video conferencing.

The train is expected to improve the connectivity on the Mumbai-Goa route and provide people of the region with the means to travel with speed and comfort, an official statement issued by the PMO said.

It will be the 19th Vande Bharat train to run in the country.

The train will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station.

It will cover the journey in approximately seven and half hours, which will help save about one hour of journey time, compared to the current fastest train connecting the two places, the statement added.

