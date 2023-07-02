INDIA

PM Modi to hold meeting of council of ministers on Monday amid reshuffle buzz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday, days after hectic parleys last week within the BJP top brass, amid speculations of a cabinet reshuffle.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the newly renovated Pragati Maidan’ convention centre, sources aware of developments said.

The development is also taking place when the monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to begin from July 20 onwards.

If any reshuffle has to take place, then it may have to happen before the Parliamentary session. Also the last cabinet reshuffle had taken place in July 2021, i.e. two years back.

Political circles went abuzz with speculations over cabinet reshuffle and even organisational changes within the BJP, after Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J.P. Nadda on June 28.

That meeting had taken place after Shah and Nadda had met separately earlier. Having lost in Karnataka and crucialAassembly polls lined up in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, followed by 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the July 3 meeting holds a lot of political significance.

Also with a coalition of opposition parties already having begun their deliberations on the strategy for Lok Sabha polls and key opposition party NCP facing defections in Maharashtra, as several of its MLAs on Sunday joined the ruling Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-BJP alliance, the coming days are going to witness a lot of political churn.

