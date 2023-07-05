INDIA

PM Modi to hold tiffin meeting with BJP workers in Varanasi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a tiffin meeting with key BJP workers during his two-day visit to his constituency in Uttar Pradesh starting from July 7.

Around 50,000 people are expected to participate in the meeting.

UP BJP general secretary, organisation, Dharampal Singh told the BJP workers, “It is our responsibility to give a grand and unprecedented welcome to the Prime Minister. There should be no dereliction in it.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered that vehicles of no electronic channel will be allowed at the public meeting of the Prime Minister.

At the same time, the entire programme venue will be declared as no-fly zone.

Drones are strictly prohibited at the venue and strict legal action will be taken against rule-breakers, the district administration said in a press statement issued by the department of information.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel said that the BJP workers should make every effort to make Modi’s meeting hugely successful.

The BJP workers will carry out a cleanliness drive in Varanasi on July 5 and 6.

Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari said that the cleanliness campaign is being run continuously by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation “but in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, we will run a special cleanliness campaign in the entire Kashi to take cleanliness to a new level.”

2023070534225

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gold chains worth Rs 4.90 lakh stolen in Bageshwar Dham godman’s...

    ‘When will it stop?’: Mizoram CM expresses deep concern over Manipur...

    JLF 2022 ends with reflection, hope and debate

    Anjali Tatrari’s ‘Vanshaj’ character ‘resonates with women who are questioned’