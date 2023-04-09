Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three medical colleges along with the campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati during his upcoming visit to Assam next week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

PM Modi will also kickstart several projects that include the state government’s ambitious Ayushman Assam initiative.

Speaking to mediapersons in Guwahati on Sunday, Sarma said: “The three recently built medical colleges — Nalbari, Kokrajhar and Nagaon have received the approval of National Medical Commission (NMC) to start intake for the MBBS courses. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the three medical colleges virtually from Guwahati on April 14.”

The AIIMS campus which was constructed in Changsari near Guwahati has also been completed. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new campus.

According to Sarma, the medical seats have increased substantially in the last few years in the state and with the inclusion of three new medical colleges, the total intake capacity in the MBBS courses in 12 medical colleges across the state jumps to 1500.

“PM Modi will also introduce the Ayushman Assam scheme, which will offer 5 lakhs in health insurance to all households with ration cards. The Prime Minister will launch the project of distributing 1 crore 10 lakh cards. 27 lakh families will receive Ayushman cards,” Sarma said.

In addition, PM Modi will officially launch a multi-specialty hospital and the Assam Advance Healthcare Innovative Institute (AAHI), both of which will be located on the IIT Guwahati campus. The institute will use cutting-edge technologies and will feature a research institute, a post-graduate medical college, and a 350-bedded multi-specialty hospital.

The Chief Minister said that this is a first of its kind of collaboration between an IIT and healthcare professionals to produce indigenous instruments for public health.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation of a bridge over Brahmaputra that will connect Sualkuchi with the Palasbari area. The bridge will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,197 crore.

Along with that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Assam PetroChemicals Limited’s newly installed 500 tonnes capacity methanol plant, the Rang Ghar beautification project.

The Assam government has also eyed a Guinness book record related to Bihu festival on April 14, where 10,000 artists will perform. PM Modi will also attend that event.

20230409-210603