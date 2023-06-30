INDIA

PM Modi to inaugurate Amritsar Jamnagar Express Highway on July 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Green Express Highway between Amritsar and Jamnagar on July 8 in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Union Law Minister and BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday.

On this occasion, a general meeting of the Prime Minister will also be held at Naurangdesar near Bikaner.

The express highway has been built at a cost of more than Rs 20000 crore, the Bikaner MP said.

With this highway, the journey between Amritsar and Jamnagar will come down to 12 hours from 23 hours. Five districts of Rajasthan will also be connected with this expressway.

Mid-way hotels, toll plazas, petrol pumps and charging centres are also being built in the middle of the highway.

