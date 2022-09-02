INDIA

PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue on Sept 8, may also unveil Netaji’s statue

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on September 8, highly-placed sources told IANS.

Modi is also likely to unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the same day, which would be installed in the canopy behind India Gate, the sources said.

The day incidentally also marks the festival of Onam.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue, which is part of the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, is now complete as the landscaping work on both sides of Rajpath has been done.

A major highlight of the avenue is that underground walkways have been built for pedestrians to ensure smooth passage for vehicular traffic on Rajpath.

The sources informed that the underground walkways are open-ended tunnels, where people would be able enter from the side where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts’ (IGNCA) campus was located till recently and come out directly in front of India Gate. There are multiple entry and exit points to these underground walkways, they added.

The Central Vista Avenue stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Work on its redevelopment had begun in February 2021 and was supposed to be completed by December 2021. However, after some delays, it is all set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 8.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, which is considered the power centre of the country, consists of a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, a Central Vista Avenue, a new Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister’s residence as well as a new Vice President enclave.

20220902-192602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM praises AP youth’s work as weatherman

    ISRO test fire of liquid fuel engine for Gaganyaan rocket successful

    Policeman killed by militants in Srinagar

    Golfer Neha shares lead with Seher after first round in 10th...