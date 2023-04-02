INDIA

PM Modi to inaugurate diamond jubilee celebrations of CBI tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 3 in the national capital.

During the programme, an Investiture Ceremony for recipients of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI will be held wherein Prime Minister will confer medals to the awardees.

The prime minister will also inaugurate newly-constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur, virtually.

He will release a postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of CBI.

The prime minister will also launch the Twitter handle of CBI on the occasion.

The CBI was established by a resolution of the home ministry on April 1, 1963.

20230402-102803

