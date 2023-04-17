INDIA

PM Modi to inaugurate first global Buddhist summit on April 20

Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first global Buddhist summit in the national capital on April 20.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with its grantee body International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), will host the Global Buddhist Summit (GBS) on April 20-21 at the Ashok Hotel.

Reddy told mediapersons that for the first time, prominent Buddhist monks from various countries will visit India and take part in the summit. He added that in the summit, discussions will be held on how to deal with the contemporary challenges with the help of Buddhist philosophy and thought.

The global summit will mark the significance and importance of India in Buddhism, as Buddhism was born in the country.

The minister also said that the theme of the two-day summit is ‘Responses to Contemporary Challenges : Philosophy to Praxis’.

