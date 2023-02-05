Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 on Monday in Bengaluru.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

The IEW, which is a G20 event, will be held between February 6 to 8, in Bengaluru. It is aimed at showcasing India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

The event will see the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world.

Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.

Meanwhile Modi will launch the E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 12 states.

E20 is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol.

The government aims to achieve 20 per cent blending of ethanol by 2025.

Oil marketing companies are setting up ethanol plants to facilitate this process.

The Prime Minister will also flag off a green mobility rally for creating awareness about clean fuels.

He will also dedicate a twin-cook top model of Indian Oil’s indoor solar cooking system — a revolutionary indoor solar cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously.

20230205-204604