INDIA

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a programme marking National Technology Day 2023, at Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

The programme will also mark the commencement of celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11 to 14.

On the occasion, Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple scientific projects worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory – India (LIGO-India).

It will be one of the handful laser interferometer gravitational wave observatories in the world.

Prime Minister Modi will also virtually dedicate ‘Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant, Visakhapatnam’ to the nation. India will join select group of nations with capacity to produce Rare Earth Permanent Magnets.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation, the ‘National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility’ and the ‘Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility’.

The facilities will boost the country’s capacity for cancer treatment and for advanced medical imaging.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several cancer hospitals and facilities, which will decentralise and enhance provisioning of world class cancer care in different regions of the country.

20230510-153403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-T Dept conducts pan-India searches on prominent business group

    J’khand HC upholds sentence of former minister Anosh Ekka, his wife

    Ex-JD(U) MLA held guilty in CPI(M) leader’s attack case

    Women’s T20 cricket success in CWG could enable game’s entry into...