INDIA

PM Modi to inaugurate Rajasthan section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway today

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the greenfield section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar corridor to the nation in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Saturday.

Besides, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore which include railway, green energy corridor and other developmental projects.

This happens to be the Prime Minister’s second visit in a month. In the last nine months, he has visited the state six times.

The theme of the programme is ‘Green Revolution and Environment Conservation’.

As per sources, Prime Minister Modi will reach the venue accompanied by cyclists in a bid to promote cycling.

While he will be seated in a car, 50 people will cycle their way to the location, the party sources added.

IANS
arc/shb

2023070835784

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ODI WC Qualifiers: Dipendra Singh Airee leads Nepal to tight three-wicket...

    Sena Bhawan Construction: Delhi L-G approves proposal for compensatory plantation

    ‘Jai Shri Ram’ signifies protest against politics of appeasement: Shah (Ld)

    Julian Sands had spoken of dangers surrounding hiking in last interview