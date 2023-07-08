Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the greenfield section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar corridor to the nation in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Saturday.

Besides, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore which include railway, green energy corridor and other developmental projects.

This happens to be the Prime Minister’s second visit in a month. In the last nine months, he has visited the state six times.

The theme of the programme is ‘Green Revolution and Environment Conservation’.

As per sources, Prime Minister Modi will reach the venue accompanied by cyclists in a bid to promote cycling.

While he will be seated in a car, 50 people will cycle their way to the location, the party sources added.

