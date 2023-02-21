Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport — the dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Committee Member, B.S. Yediyurappa on February 27.

The supporters of the Lingayat strongman are looking forward to the programme as it was perceived at some point that Yediyurappa was snubbed by the party.

Yediyurappa hails from Shivamogga and is looking forward to an appropriate position in the party for his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Sources in the BJP said the Cabinet expansion was shelved as Yediyurappa was expecting a Cabinet berth for his son. The party had also snubbed him by denying a ticket for Vijayendra to contest MLC elections earlier.

B.Y. Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga, also the son of Yediyurappa, stated on Tuesday that PM Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport on February 27 and his special flight will be the first to land in the airport on the inauguration day.

Raghavendra said that “all are happy and proud that PM Modi’s flight is the first to land”.

“PM Modi will also inaugurate various development projects and lay foundation stones. Shivamogga airport was built at a cost of Rs 449 crore, making it one of the most cost-effective airports in India. The airport is built on par with international airports with a night landing facility,” he added.

BJP sources said PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate the rebuilt railway station at Belagavi and participate in a road show.

The followers of Yediyurappa are hoping that PM Modi will give a message to the party insiders as well as to the people of the state about his importance.

20230221-202603