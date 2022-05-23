As part of the series of programmes under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the Central government from various states on May 31, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday.

He will connect virtually with the Chief Ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will assess the impact of these schemes and also take suggestions from the beneficiaries on how these schemes can be improved. Selected beneficiaries from all districts of Haryana will participate in this programme, while the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of one or two districts of Haryana.

Chief Secretary Kaushal held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries, heads of departments and Deputy Commissioners regarding the Modi’s programme. He directed the officers to make proper arrangements to successfully conduct this programme.

Ministers, MPs and MLAs will be present in the programme to be held at the district level, while Chief Minister Manohar Lal will attend the state-level programme as the chief guest.

Beneficiaries of schemes from all the districts of Haryana will join the programme and give their views. In this programme, the ease of living brought by various beneficiary-oriented schemes will be understood.

People’s views will be taken to improve the schemes and the aspirations of 2047, the 100th year of Indian Independence, will be discussed, an official statement said.

