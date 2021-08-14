Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the Indian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games via video conference on August 17, sources told IANS.

The interaction with the Prime Minister is to motivate the para-athletes ahead of the Games, sources added. India will be participating in nine sports and is sending 54 athletes to the Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5.

Tokyo Paralympics will witness badminton and taekwondo making their debut, joining 20 other sports on the schedule. In all more than 4,400 athletes are expected to reach Tokyo for the Games.

The Prime Minister had a similar online interaction with the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. India had its best-ever haul of seven medals including a gold in javelin throw by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics.

–IANS

Cs/bsk