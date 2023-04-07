INDIA

PM Modi to interact with youth in Kochi on April 25

NewsWire
0
0

With an objective to open BJP’s account in Kerala in the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to visit the state on April 25 to interact with the youth.

Prime Minister Modi will meet select youths from across the state here. People are now curious to see whether the party’s latest entrant and prized catch-Anil Antony, son of veteran Congressman A.K.Antony, would share the dais with Modi.

Scheduled for 3 p.m, the meeting will most likely be held in an open ground.

The national BJP leadership is making huge efforts to get maximum support and as part of that exercise, Union Minister Smriti Irani will be meeting with women in Thrissur. Besides, a meeting of Ex-service men is also planned at the state capital.

Incidentally, the BJP does not have a single legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly leave alone the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Hence, for the party, it’s going to be a tough electoral battle.

20230407-122405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mika Singh on lookout for his perfect match on ‘Swayamvar –...

    Book accommodation only with registered hotels: Goa tourism advisory

    ‘Delhi brokers’ tried to buy Telangana self-respect: KCR

    Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan decide to work together to ‘save democracy’