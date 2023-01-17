INDIA

PM Modi to kick off poll campaign in Kalyan Karnataka region on Jan 19

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka’s ruling BJP is all set to kick-off its poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Kalyan Karnataka region with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 19 to Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts to participate in various programmes.

Kalyan Karnataka region comprises Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballary, Vijayanagar and Koppal districts. All districts are aspirational districts and considered as most backward in the state.

Kalaburagi is the home turf for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. He was defeated by the BJP in elections, the BJP wants to retain its influence in the region. Though, Lingayat vote bank is supporting BJP, a challenging situation has been created for BJP to garner votes of other communities, say BJP insiders.

With mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy launching a new party focusing on Kalyan Karnataka region, BJP party leaders are hopeful that PM Modi’s visit will boost the BJP party workers morale and strengthen the party’s base.

The PM will land at Kalaburagi Airport on January 19 and travel to Kodekal village in Yadgir to lay foundation stones for Narayanapura left canal network extension, modernisation of Narayanapura canal, and Surat-Chennai Expressway Package 3.

He will also inaugurate newly-built 356 automated gates of Basava Sagar dam in Yadgir at a cost of Rs 1,050 crore.

Modi will address a public rally in Kodekal. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the Hunasagi taluk in Yadgir for his visit.

Later, he will take part in a programme at Mulakheda in Kalaburagi to distribute property documents to beneficiaries in newly-built revenue villages.

20230117-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Unprovoked’: Thoothukudi firing probe panel report indicts police, Collector

    Ex-Congress leader Chacko joins NCP

    Depression over northeast Arabian Sea moving away from India

    Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law has property worth crores