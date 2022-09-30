BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM Modi to launch 5G services on Saturday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on Saturday while inaugurating the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in the national capital.

The new technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications.

It will increase energy, spectrum and network efficiency.

Meanwhile, the IMC 2022 will run from Saturday to October 4 under the theme of “New digital Universe”.

It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said.

20220930-122802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airtel, Tata Group tie up to deploy 5G network solutions in...

    Check how home buyers of bankrupt Supertech can now submit claims...

    Pent-up demand, lower base accelerate July domestic PV sales (Roundup)

    Sterlite Copper’s exit from TN gives bad signal for new investors