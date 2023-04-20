Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Kerala starting April 24, would also meet Bishops apart from taking part in other programmes, state unit BJP president K. Surendran said on Thursday. The announcement has come amid several reports suggesting the Kerala BJP is trying to “get close” with churches.

“The details will be released soon as the Prime Minister’s Office is working out the schedule. Once things are finalised, I will give an update about it,” said Surendran.

In fact, top central BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, have already arrived in Kerala, and interacted with the Church heads.

On Easter Sunday (April 9), there was a flurry of activity when ministers and leaders called upon priests and laity.

Both the CPI-M-led ruling Left Front and the Congress-led UDF have termed these developments as activities undertaken with an eye on next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

They also warned the Christian community to not fall prey to “these moves of the BJP”.

On this, Surendran said: “The Christian community has dismissed all the false campaign that is currently going on.”

Meanwhile, INC’s Kerala unit president K. Sudhakaran said the Congress party, in the coming weeks, “will come out with a list of attacks that the Sangh Parivar groups have unleashed on Churches across the country and will lead a campaign on it”.

20230420-182004