As part of his two-day trip to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Christian religious heads in Kochi on Monday evening.

Sources in the Kerala BJP told IANS that the Prime Minister will be meeting eight heads of various denominations of Christian groups.

The meeting, according to the sources, will take place at around 7 p.m.

The Kerala BJP is reaching out to Christian community in a bid to break the party’s dry run in electoral politics of the state.

The Prime Minister himself meeting the religious heads are considered to be a major breakthrough for the state BJP in its endeavour in reaching out to the Christian community.

In Kochi, Modi will also interact with 1 lakh youth as part of the ‘YUVAM’ programme organised by the BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

The youths will be able to ask questions to the Prime Minister regarding various issues during the programme.

The Prime Minister will also conduct a 1.8 km road show in Kochi on Monday from Venduruthy Bridge to the Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

Kerala Police have beefed up security for the visit, with the deployment of 2,000 cops.

