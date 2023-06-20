Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet eminent people representing several fields like economists, scholars, entrepreneurs, scientists and academicians during his US visit.

According to sources, Modi, who left for US this morning, will land in New York at 12.55 p.m. (local time) on June 20.

Later in the evening, he is scheduled to have back to back meetings with several dignitaries.

The Prime Minister will be meeting, Prof Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Robert Thurman, Paul Romer, Ray Dalio, Neil deGrass Tyson and singer Falguni Shah, according to sources.

Apart from this, Modi will also meet academic groups, think tanks and health experts.

On June 21, during his Washington leg of the visit, the prime minister will have one on one meetings with CEOs.

These include Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, Lawrence Culp Jr of GE and Gary Dickerson of Applied Materials.

