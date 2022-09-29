Ahead of the Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh scheduled later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on October 5 to inaugurate an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who reviewed the arrangements relating to the Prime Minister’s visit on Thursday, issued directions to the concerned officials to make the visit memorable.

The Chief Minister said that other than AIIMS, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Hydro Engineering College at Bandla in Bilaspur.

He would also lay foundation stones for a Medical Devices Park in Nalagarh and a four-lane project from Pinjore to Nalagarh.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to make adequate arrangements to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

He directed the PWD authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to Bilaspur town, besides making arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around Bilaspur.

