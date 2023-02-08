INDIA

PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s Address in LS today

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s Address to Parliament.

The opposition on Tuesday led by Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and the Prime Minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Lok Sabha speech brought up the Adani controversy. He alleged that the Central government was favouring only one corporate, Adani Group, ‘who gets all the contracts, including the overseas ones’.

“Earlier he used to travel in Adani’s aircraft and now Adani travels with Modiji in his aircraft. First the matter was limited to Gujarat then the country and now he has become international,” Gandhi said on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

He alleged, “The Prime Minister went to Australia and by magic, SBI gave a $1 billion loan to Adani. The PM goes to Bangladesh and then the power development board of the country signs a 25-year contract with Adani.”

“How much money Adani gave to the BJP in the last 20 years,” Rahul Gandhi asked.

