Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a winning mantra tomorrow virtually with BJP national office-bearers who are gathered in Rajasthan to brainstorm on the forthcoming assembly and lok Sabha 2024 polls.

The three-day national office bearers meeting started in Jaipur on Thursday which will continue till May 21.

Bharatiya Janata Party flags can be seen across the city to welcome the saffron party national office bearers.

BJP National President JP Nadda is reaching Jaipur later on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, a meeting of the national general secretaries will be held at Hotel Leela in Kukas. It is being reported that in this meeting, different tasks will be given to the party office bearers regarding the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who reached Jaipur on Wednesday evening, once again said that assembly elections in Rajasthan will also be contested on the PM’s face, spreading awareness about the schemes launched by the Central government.

In Rajasthan, leaders have started promoting the schemes of the Central government with the face of PM Modi. This is the strategy for winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024, said party workers.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections are to be held in 12 states including Rajasthan.

As per the schedule, JP Nadda will leave for Hotel Leela directly from the airport. 75 gates have been put up to welcome him. Nadda will chair a meeting of national general secretaries at 7 p.m. On May 20, PM Narendra Modi will deliver a virtual speech at Hotel Leela at 10 a.m. Modi’s speech will be followed by meetings in four sessions till 6 p.m. Nadda will deliver his speech in the concluding session.

On May 21, Nadda will hold a meeting of organization secretaries of all the states. There will be a special focus on Rajasthan.

