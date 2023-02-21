INDIA

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be taking charge of the BJP’s ‘northeast mission’.

Since 2014, the saffron party has been engaged in its goal of a Congress-free India, and has thrown the party out of power in many northeastern states.

The BJP is now strategising to win the vote bank of the regional parties in these states.

Legislative Assembly elections were held in Tripura on February 16, while campaigning for the Assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland, to be held on February 27, is underway in full swing.

As per sources, the Prime Minister will be visiting these two states on Friday to campaign in favour of the party candidates.

The BJP is prioritising strengthening the organisation and expanding its mass base by gaining advantage from Modi’s popularity in the northeastern states.

The saffron party contested more seats than before in Tripura and has snapped its ties with the ruling coalition government in Meghalaya and contested all 60 seats in the state.

In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting 20 out of 60 seats and is trying to win 17-18 seats against the 12 that it won in the 2018 Assembly elections.

