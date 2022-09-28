INDIA

PM Modi to take Raj route to reach Gujarat’s Amba Mata Mandir

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Amba Mata Temple in Gujarat on Saturday (September 30) after travelling through the Abu road in Rajasthan, said BJP sources.

He will land in a special plane at the Abu road located air strip and then travel 21 km of which 16 km road stretch falls in Rajasthan .

Rajasthan BJP team has planned a rousing welcome for the Prime Minister.

BJP state president Satish Poonia went straight to Udaipur from Delhi and from Udaipur he left for Abu Road by road to oversee the preparations to welcome PM Modi on his arrival in Abu Road on Saturday.

20220928-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget lacklustre, says Rajasthan BJP

    Leopard that killed a child captured and released in Madhumalai Tiger...

    Telangana BJP seeks permission to visit Kaleshwaram

    Budget attempts to provide stimulus for growth: Sitharaman