Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Amba Mata Temple in Gujarat on Saturday (September 30) after travelling through the Abu road in Rajasthan, said BJP sources.

He will land in a special plane at the Abu road located air strip and then travel 21 km of which 16 km road stretch falls in Rajasthan .

Rajasthan BJP team has planned a rousing welcome for the Prime Minister.

BJP state president Satish Poonia went straight to Udaipur from Delhi and from Udaipur he left for Abu Road by road to oversee the preparations to welcome PM Modi on his arrival in Abu Road on Saturday.

20220928-130803