Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on November 11 and 12 during which he would dedicate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

On November 11, the Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and then leave for Tamil Nadu, where he will attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul.

On November 12, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

He will later visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects there.

