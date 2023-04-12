INDIA

PM Modi to visit Assam on Friday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on Friday, where he will lay foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate projects worth around Rs 14,300 crore.

During his day-long visit, Modi will dedicate to the nation, AIIMS Guwahati and three other medical colleges in the state.

He will also launch the ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute and also the foundation stone of a bridge on the Brahmaputra river connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi, official sources said.

Modi will also attend a mega Bohag Bihu event at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, where more than 10,000 dancers and drummers will participate to celebrate the festival which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

20230412-102404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj crematoriums run out of space as urns of ashes pile...

    Scores of devout Hindus offer prayer at confluence of Jhelum, Sindh...

    Bishnoi confirmed gang rivalry in Moosewala case, said Goldy Brar behind...

    Guj tops NITI Aayog’s Energy and Climate Index chart