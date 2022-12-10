BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

PM Modi to visit Goa on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Goa on Sunday, December 11.

During his visit, he will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport and also address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress.

He will virtually inaugurate All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)-Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi from Goa.

Mopa International Airport will be the second airport in Goa.

The foundation stone of the airport was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016.

This airport has been built at the cost of Rs 2,870 crore, which would also cater cargo services.

The existing Dabolim airport offers direct connections with 15 domestic and 6 international locations. Through Mopa airport, the operations will increase to 35 domestic and 18 international locations.

While there was no night parking facility at Dabolim airport, Mopa airport has provision for night parking facility.

Moreover, while there was no cargo terminal at Dabolim, the Mopa airport will have the facility with a handling capacity of 25,000 MT of cargo.

